Penn State Men’s Soccer’s Aaron Molloy Named Big Ten Midfielder Of The Year

Penn State men’s soccer’s Aaron Molloy has been named 2019 Big Ten Midfielder of the Year, the conference announced Friday afternoon.

Molloy received the honor after a stellar season with the Nittany Lions. He tallied eight goals and five assists this season for 21 points to rank second in the entire conference. His point, goal and assist totals ranked first among the Nittany Lions in the 2019 season.

Molloy joins Michigan forward Nebojsa Popovic as the only unanimous selections in this year’s Big Ten honors. Popovic was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year after he led both the Wolverines and the conference in total points (23), points per game (1.35), goals (10).

Known by some as “the Irish Messi,” Molloy is the first Penn State player to earn the conference honor in program history.

The Nittany Lions will continue their postseason on Sunday, November 10 when they take on No. 7 seed Wisconsin at 1 p.m. at Jeffrey Field.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and interim social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

