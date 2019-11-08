Penn State Men’s Soccer’s Aaron Molloy Named Big Ten Midfielder Of The Year
Penn State men’s soccer’s Aaron Molloy has been named 2019 Big Ten Midfielder of the Year, the conference announced Friday afternoon.
Molloy received the honor after a stellar season with the Nittany Lions. He tallied eight goals and five assists this season for 21 points to rank second in the entire conference. His point, goal and assist totals ranked first among the Nittany Lions in the 2019 season.
Molloy joins Michigan forward Nebojsa Popovic as the only unanimous selections in this year’s Big Ten honors. Popovic was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year after he led both the Wolverines and the conference in total points (23), points per game (1.35), goals (10).
Known by some as “the Irish Messi,” Molloy is the first Penn State player to earn the conference honor in program history.
The Nittany Lions will continue their postseason on Sunday, November 10 when they take on No. 7 seed Wisconsin at 1 p.m. at Jeffrey Field.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
The Best Six Seconds Of Your Life: If Penn State Football Players Were Vines
Vine was shut down by Twitter in 2016. But the six-second videos can still provide some entertainment today, especially when combined with Penn State football.
From The Classroom To Special Teams, Blake Gillikin Keeps Shining For Penn State
“I hope that he comes back and is our orthopedic surgeon at some point. That’s how highly I think of him.”
Send this to a friend
Comments