The Best Six Seconds Of Your Life: If Penn State Football Players Were Vines

We’ve all been there: its finals week, you’re exhausted and running on the fumes of a Trenta-sized coffee, and in a moment of caffeine-infused weakness, you find yourself searching up the best Vine compilations on YouTube.

Although Twitter shut down the extremely popular Vine app in 2016 — and Tik Tok dominates Gen-Z feeds — Vine is still an important and recognizable part of internet culture.

Those addicting six-second videos may not be around in app form anymore (RIP), but we thought that we’d combine the two things that fuel every Penn State student — Vines and Penn State football — for one incredible compilation.

*Disclaimer: some of these fun Vines are NSFW due to language, so enjoy this post at your own risk*

Blake Gillikin

While the senior punter and owner of a sick head of hair is kicking ass and taking names on the football field, he’s also killing it in the classroom, as well.

The pre-med student has won numerous academic achievement awards during his football career, including the Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award, first team academic All-American, and the Evan Pugh Scholar Award, among others. On top of that, Gillikin has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout his time Penn State. For that reason, he is the embodiment of this Vine.

Jordan Stout

The Virginia Tech transfer is a straight-up flow god as well as an all-star kicker. This season, he hit a program-record 57-yard field goal against Pitt and also became the first Penn State kicker since Kevin Kelly in 2008 to convert multiple 50-yard field goals.

This man is breaking records left and right in his first season with the Nittany Lions, and it seems like every single one of his achievements is more astounding than the last.

Keep up the great work, Jordan! Here’s a live look at Beaver Stadium’s footballs moments after Jordan Stout has smashed them through the back of the end zone while standing in Bellefonte.

KJ Hamler

KJ Hamler is so fast, he makes Jimmy John’s look stupid, and he’s been breaking ankles and exposing defenders all season long.

He ran 100 yards in 11 seconds for a touchdown against Michigan, which was called back due to a holding penalty. Hamler makes defenders look like they’ve never stepped foot on a football field before, which reminded us of this Vine.

Sean Clifford

QB1 has gracefully stepped into his starting role this season and has proven himself as the offense’s leader.

The redshirt sophomore currently holds the record for the longest pass in program history with a 95-yarder last season against Kent State, breaking the previous record of 92 yards that was set in 1919. This next Vine is my reaction every time I’m able to witness Clifford’s cannon of an arm

Lamont Wade

In addition to being Penn State’s starting safety, the true junior is also extremely musically inclined. Known as Huncho Goteo on Soundcloud, Wade is starting to become a true Soundcloud rapper. As these sick beats make their way onto my pregame and gameday playlists, they also remind me of this rendition of George Michael’s “Careless Whisper.”

Jake Zembiec

I simply had to end this post with Mr. Drip Too Hard University himself, Jake Zembiec. Although the former quarterback had to medically retire in 2018 due to an ongoing injury, he became a Twitter sensation when he appeared on the sidelines during games this season dripping in chains while sporting a thick ‘stache.

After inspiring countless memes and becoming a celebrity both on campus and among Penn Staters everywhere, Zembiec is making a name for himself and is thus deserving of this classic Vine from 2016 meme king DJ Khaled. Because, in the end, it’s not really about the jewelry.

Keep shining, Jake. You are truly the brightest star in our skies.

About the Author

Katie Moats Katie Moats is a junior majoring in English, and although she says she's from Chicago, she could spit and it would hit Wisconsin. One time she studied abroad for about a minute and decided to get an entire tattoo on her body about it. If you like seeing Penn State-themed retweets and other stupid memes, you can follow her @k_moats24 on Twitter.

