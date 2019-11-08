Vegan Cafe To Open In Location Of Nosh Cafe & Grill
Nosh Cafe & Grill appears to have closed its doors after a short eight-month stint on Beaver Avenue, according to a note posted inside the store’s front door.
The letter let customers know that a new “vegan/vegetarian cafe” will be coming soon the Nosh’s former location.
No Nosh employees or managers appeared to be inside the store to reach for comment, and the cafe’s front door was locked as well. Its former OPEN sign was unplugged and sitting at the bottom of the window display earlier this afternoon.
Located at 115 E. Beaver Ave., Nosh first opened last spring and offered a vast menu that included everything from flatbreads to soup to mac ‘n’ cheese bites. It took the place of Cafe Verve, a vegan cafe, and it only seems right that a vegan/vegetarian cafe will open in its place in the future.
Currently, it’s unclear whether Nosh will rework its menu into a vegan-vegetarian style or if an entirely new franchise, perhaps even a return of Verve, will open in its place.
We’ll update this post as more information on Nosh’s closure becomes available.
