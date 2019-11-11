Old Main Frame Shop & Gallery Leaving Downtown State College After 43 Years
After 43 years of operation in downtown State College, Old Main Frame Shop & Gallery is moving to Ferguson Township at the end of this year, store owners Marie Librizzi and Janet McKenna announced earlier this week.
As of January 1, 2020, the store’s new address will be Ferguson Square, 2766 W. College Ave. Suite 100 — about a nine-minute drive from its current location at 136 E. College Ave.
Old Main Frame Shop & Gallery plans on making the move in mid-December and intends on opening for business in its new location on January 2, 2020. The store is also planning on hosting a grand-opening reception next spring, but more details on that will be released in the future.
“We are excited for this move that will better serve our customers with free parking, a climate-controlled environment, and easy access to our store,” Librizzi said in a press release. “Many of our customers are family to us and have enthusiastically supported our move to a more accessible location. We intend to continue to offer the finest quality product that we have always provided to our customers.”
McKenna stressed that despite the change of scenery, the store’s staff will remain the same.
“Kathy Davies will continue in her position as retail and commercial sales manager, and our quality custom framing work will be completed on the premises by the same craftsmen,” McKenna said.
Old Main Frame Shop & Gallery specializes in framing projects and houses a large collection of Penn State art and diploma frames. Recently, the shop featured Penn State alum Tom Mosser’s Nittany Lions-inspired works.
More information about the store’s upcoming move can be found on its website as well as its Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.
About the Author
