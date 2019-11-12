Penn State Men’s Soccer Ranked No. 12 In Latest United Soccer Coaches’ Poll

Penn State men’s soccer checked in at No. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches’ Poll. That’s a one-place improvement from the previous poll and the fourth time this year the Nittany Lions have been ranked.

Head coach Jeff Cook’s side knocked off Wisconsin in the Big Ten quarterfinal last week by winning 3-0 on a flurry of second-half goals. While the Badgers’ season came to an end with the loss at Jeffrey Field, the Nittany Lions survived and advanced to the conference semifinals.

On top of their No. 12 position in the national poll, the Nittany Lions (12-2-3, 4-1-1 Big Ten) was ranked No. 10 in the Top Drawer Soccer poll and No. 12 in the NCAA’s RPI rankings. The Top Drawer Soccer placement didn’t change from the previous poll, while the Nittany Lions lost three places in the RPI, despite only improving on their record.

Before its run of four straight top 25 appearances, Penn State hadn’t been ranked since September 22, 2015, when it was placed at No. 21.

Penn State will play Michigan in the Big Ten semifinal on Friday in College Park, Maryland. Should they win, the Nittany Lions would proceed to Sunday’s championship match against one of Indiana or Maryland. Penn State will learn its NCAA tournament fate when the NCAA’s selection show on Monday.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

Penn State Hockey Taking ‘Movember’ To Next Level This Season Penn State’s players are in the midst of an intense competition to see who can grow the best mustache on the team, but the Nittany Lions are also raising money to support a tremendous cause.