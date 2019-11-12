Penn State Wrestling’s Newest NCAA Champion Rings Are ICY
Cael Sanderson’s hands are almost full of national championship rings, so we guess it’s time for Penn State wrestling to get creative with its bling and break away from the conventional gold and silver looks.
Individual NCAA champions from last year’s team Anthony Cassar and Bo Nickal shared videos of the rings recognizing the team’s 2019 NCAA title on their Instagram stories Wednesday.
The rings look pretty sleek with a grayish-black, seemingly titanium finish and at least 76 diamonds on their faces, in addition to a golden Nittany Lion logo. One side is engraved with each wrestler’s name and weight class, in addition to the team’s Big Ten title. On the other side is Penn State’s nine national champion seasons and a depiction of the team trophy.
See for yourself just how much ice these rings are packing.
On his story, Cassar said this ring is his favorite one, presumably because it marked his own title, in addition to the team’s accolades.
However that should still come as high praise, considering it’s coming from someone as high in fashion expertise as Cassar. However, there’s no word on whether it has the stamp of approval from Shakur Rasheed, the team’s true authority on fashion and drip.
