Ohio State Star Chase Young Suspended For Two Games, Will Play Against Penn State

Penn State football will indeed have to deal with a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate when it plays Ohio State on November 23.

Chase Young — the Buckeyes’ star defensive end who led the nation in sacks with 14 entering week 11 of this season — will reportedly receive a suspension of two games after accepting a monetary loan. He served the first game of the suspension against Maryland and will finish it during Ohio State’s game against Rutgers this weekend. The Buckeyes will have him back in the lineup against James Franklin’s program next week.

The star defensive end tweeted that he “accepted a loan from a family friend I’ve known since the summer before my freshman year at OSU” that has since been paid back in full last week. According to ESPN, Young took out the loan to pay for his girlfriend’s flight to last season’s Rose Bowl between the Buckeyes and Washington.

Penn State got a break from a superstar Ohio State defensive end last year. but that won’t be the case this year. Nick Bosa — the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft — was ruled out of the 2018 White Out due to season-ending surgery on his core muscles. Bosa suffered the injury in Ohio State’s win over TCU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ironically, Young stepped up in Bosa’s absence and finished the 2018 meeting between the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes with six tackles, two sacks, and three stops for a loss of yardage. One of his three TFLs was the game-sealing stop on Miles Sanders’ 4th and 5 run late in the fourth quarter.

No. 9 Penn State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) will square off against the second-ranked Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) at noon on November 23. The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX as part of the network’s “B1G Noon Saturday” promotion, which debuted this year.

