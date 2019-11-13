PSU news by
Police Searching For Early Morning Old Main Trespasser

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
11/13/19 4:02 am

University Police are attempting to identify an individual who entered Old Main in the early morning hours of Friday, November 8, according to a release.

Police released a photo of an individual, who was identified as a suspect in an investigation of suspicious activity at Old Main, staring directly into a security camera.

The suspect allegedly entered the building between 2:19 and 2:35 a.m. Friday morning. Police were unsure of how he managed to enter Penn State’s historic administrative hub, which was closed until its regular business hours began at 8 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to call 814-863-1111, or submit an anonymous tip here.

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State.

