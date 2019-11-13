Police Searching For Early Morning Old Main Trespasser
University Police are attempting to identify an individual who entered Old Main in the early morning hours of Friday, November 8, according to a release.
Police released a photo of an individual, who was identified as a suspect in an investigation of suspicious activity at Old Main, staring directly into a security camera.
The suspect allegedly entered the building between 2:19 and 2:35 a.m. Friday morning. Police were unsure of how he managed to enter Penn State’s historic administrative hub, which was closed until its regular business hours began at 8 a.m.
Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to call 814-863-1111, or submit an anonymous tip here.
