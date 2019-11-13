Spring 2020 Student Parking Registration To Open January 9

Student parking permit registration for the spring 2020 semester will open exclusively online on Thursday, January 9, Penn State Transportation Services announced this week.

Will you need parking for @penn_state's Spring 2020 semester? Student parking registration will start on Jan. 9 at noon, for more information visit https://t.co/W72CIDG4mz #psustudent pic.twitter.com/AdRElop9L9 — Penn State Transportation Services (@psuparking) November 13, 2019

Just like fall 2019 registration, spring 2020 registration will open online at noon. Classes for the semester will begin a few days later on Monday, January 13.

In order to register for a parking spot, students will need a valid Penn State ID, an active Access account, and at least 29.1 credits under their belts. They’ll also need to provide license plate numbers and ownership information for their cars when registering online.

Once registration is complete, students should print out a temporary permit to display in their front windshield until permanent permits are mailed to their local addresses. When the permanent pass arrives, you can hang it on your rear-view mirror.

You can find more information about student parking through Transportation Services’ email blasts, Facebook page, and Twitter account. Students can also email their concerns and questions to the department here or give them a call at (814)-865-1436.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and interim social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

