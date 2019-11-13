PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Spring 2020 Student Parking Registration To Open January 9

By Matt DiSanto
11/13/19 3:16 pm

Student parking permit registration for the spring 2020 semester will open exclusively online on Thursday, January 9, Penn State Transportation Services announced this week.

Just like fall 2019 registration, spring 2020 registration will open online at noon. Classes for the semester will begin a few days later on Monday, January 13.

In order to register for a parking spot, students will need a valid Penn State ID, an active Access account, and at least 29.1 credits under their belts. They’ll also need to provide license plate numbers and ownership information for their cars when registering online.

Once registration is complete, students should print out a temporary permit to display in their front windshield until permanent permits are mailed to their local addresses. When the permanent pass arrives, you can hang it on your rear-view mirror.

You can find more information about student parking through Transportation Services’ email blastsFacebook page, and Twitter account. Students can also email their concerns and questions to the department here or give them a call at (814)-865-1436.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and interim social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Staff Picks: The Best Flow In Penn State Athletics

With so many amazing flows across Penn State sports, our staff decided to make its case for which Nittany Lion has the best hair.

Get To Know Penn State’s Winter Sports Student Sections

From the Roar Zone to Legion of Blue, get to know the student sections that root on Penn State’s winter sports teams.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend