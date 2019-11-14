Applications To Become Next Nittany Lion Mascot Now Open
If you think you have what it takes to be the face of Penn State, do one-armed pushups in front of #107kstrong crowds, crowdsurf, and take an infinite amount of selfies every day, you could be the next Symbol of Our Best.
Applications are open now to be the Nittany Lion, Beaver Stadium Music Man PJ Mullen announced on Twitter. They are due on November 18.
There is “no tumbling required,” according to the tweet. All you need is a passion for Penn State.
Aside from being
top dog coolest cat on campus and performing in front of millions of Penn Staters every week, you’ll receive a full in-state tuition grant if selected to be the mascot.
If you’re interested, email [email protected]
