[Photo Story] THON Celebrates 100 Days ‘Til THON

THON is now less than 100 days away and the organization celebrated the occasion with its annual “100 Days ‘Til THON” event in the HUB Wednesday.

The celebration included the line dance, performances by a number of artists, a hair-donation session, and a family speaker.

Diamonds up, watch them soar / FTK! Is how we roar

Dance group Orchesis was one of a few performances throughout the day.

The Dark Strom Step Team won THON’s Best Dance Group” competition.

Latino dance group Caliente also flashed its smooth moves on the stage.

Harmony sang a medley of classic Disney songs.

Phyrst-classic and early-morning-THON-favorite Lowjack celebrated the countdown with its guitar and violin collaboration.

Nine volunteers donated their hair to share their support for the children fighting cancer.

The day ended with THON taking its annual human photo. This year, volunteers spelled out

“One day we will see the light that THON believes in, the light that guides us forward every day—the light of the day that we will dance in celebration of a cure,” THON Public Relations director Dan Mele said in a statement. “In 100 days, we will stand together to prove that the reach of a light has no limits.”

We dance in 99!

