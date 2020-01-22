PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

[Photo Story] A Look At The New Center For Sexual & Gender Diversity

George Liu | Onward State
By George Liu
1/22/20 4:05 am

The Center for Sexual & Gender Diversity is now officially open in the HUB. Located on the ground floor and across from the bookstore, the center, which as formerly named the the LGBTQA Student Resource Center, recently relocated from its previous home in the Boucke Building.

The new center will host activities similar to the ones the previous center had and will serve as a place where students can both hang out and receive resources and support.

“At the end of the day, our goal is to make Penn State a welcoming place for everybody,” director Brian Patchcoski said. “And I think the greatest gift for us is to be able to communicate within a space without prejudice.”

“This is a space where students can come in and be reactive,” Patchcoski said. “There are chalkboard walls for your imagination and moveable desks to organize them in any shape or form you want. The conference room is also available for students to reserve.”

The artwork on the windows was done by Brooklyn artist Tamara Gayer. Some of the art showcased in the center was requested by students.

Patchcoski encourages students to “Be informed, find support, and get involved.”

“The HUB is the center for the Penn State student’s experience, that’s why we moved here,” Patchcoski said. “This space should allow all of us to understand how gender affects us, how culture affects us, and how you belong as part of the Penn State family.”

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

George Liu

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Jiuze

[Photo Story] A Snowy Weekend On Campus

The first snowfall of spring semester came over the weekend and made for a fun few days of sledding, snowboarding, and football.

[Photo Story] THON Celebrates 100 Days ‘Til THON

Penn State Alum Appears On Wheel Of Fortune, Donates Earnings To Homeless Shelter

Can I get a…Penn State alum on Wheel of Fortune?

10 Questions With Penn State Athletics Sideline Reporter Hannah Mears

Penn State senior Hannah Mears is an aspiring broadcast journalist who’s honed her reporting skills as a sideline reporter for Penn State Athletics over the past three-plus years.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend