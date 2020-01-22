[Photo Story] A Look At The New Center For Sexual & Gender Diversity

The Center for Sexual & Gender Diversity is now officially open in the HUB. Located on the ground floor and across from the bookstore, the center, which as formerly named the the LGBTQA Student Resource Center, recently relocated from its previous home in the Boucke Building.

The new center will host activities similar to the ones the previous center had and will serve as a place where students can both hang out and receive resources and support.

“At the end of the day, our goal is to make Penn State a welcoming place for everybody,” director Brian Patchcoski said. “And I think the greatest gift for us is to be able to communicate within a space without prejudice.”

“This is a space where students can come in and be reactive,” Patchcoski said. “There are chalkboard walls for your imagination and moveable desks to organize them in any shape or form you want. The conference room is also available for students to reserve.”

The artwork on the windows was done by Brooklyn artist Tamara Gayer. Some of the art showcased in the center was requested by students.

Patchcoski encourages students to “Be informed, find support, and get involved.”

“The HUB is the center for the Penn State student’s experience, that’s why we moved here,” Patchcoski said. “This space should allow all of us to understand how gender affects us, how culture affects us, and how you belong as part of the Penn State family.”

