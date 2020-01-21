PSU news by
[Photo Story] A Snowy Weekend On Campus

George Liu | Onward State
By George Liu
1/21/20 4:02 am

As the first week of the spring semester came to an end, a heavy load of snow fell in State College. It decorated campus in a blanket of white and made for quite a fun three-day weekend.

The HUB Lawn became a winter playground as students skied, snowboarded, and sledded down the hill.

But not everyone was dressed for the weather.

Just a few hundred feet over, students were also outside, playing football on Old Main Lawn — just like the actual team used to do way back in the day.

Even with the snow, the Symbol of our Best proved there’s no such thing as weather that can ruin a photo op at the Lion Shrine.

About the Author

George Liu

Comments

