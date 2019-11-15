Penn State Football’s Bowl-Game Predictor

We already showed you the best-case, worse-case, and most likely outcomes for Penn State football as it enters a decisive game against Indiana while sitting at 8-1 and at a crossroads between making the Playoff or being subject to a meaningless bowl game in Central Florida.

Now, you can experiment to see how each game remaining on Penn State’s schedule can influence its postseason fate.

From winning out and storming into the Playoff to stumbling into the Outback Bowl, use our bowl-game predictor to test various chaos theories and help forecast where you’ll be spending New Year’s.

App developed by Aboudi Rai.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Staff Predictions: No. 9 Penn State vs. Indiana Our staff expects the Nittany Lions to bounce back from an emotional loss last weekend with a victory over the Hoosiers.