Penn State Football’s Bowl-Game Predictor
We already showed you the best-case, worse-case, and most likely outcomes for Penn State football as it enters a decisive game against Indiana while sitting at 8-1 and at a crossroads between making the Playoff or being subject to a meaningless bowl game in Central Florida.
Now, you can experiment to see how each game remaining on Penn State’s schedule can influence its postseason fate.
From winning out and storming into the Playoff to stumbling into the Outback Bowl, use our bowl-game predictor to test various chaos theories and help forecast where you’ll be spending New Year’s.
App developed by Aboudi Rai.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Staff Predictions: No. 9 Penn State vs. Indiana
Our staff expects the Nittany Lions to bounce back from an emotional loss last weekend with a victory over the Hoosiers.
Ally Schlegel: The Infectious, Pink-Headband-Wearing Soccer Star Who Wishes She Played Football
“She’s an absolute beast in the air, she scores goals, she’s a competitor but just the way she approaches life. She’s always smiling and again this is an intense environment and she’s able to take a deep breath and make sure you keep things in perspective.”
Send this to a friend
Comments