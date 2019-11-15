PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Penn State Football’s Bowl-Game Predictor

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
11/15/19 7:06 pm

We already showed you the best-case, worse-case, and most likely outcomes for Penn State football as it enters a decisive game against Indiana while sitting at 8-1 and at a crossroads between making the Playoff or being subject to a meaningless bowl game in Central Florida.

Now, you can experiment to see how each game remaining on Penn State’s schedule can influence its postseason fate.

From winning out and storming into the Playoff to stumbling into the Outback Bowl, use our bowl-game predictor to test various chaos theories and help forecast where you’ll be spending New Year’s.

App developed by Aboudi Rai.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Penn State Legend Todd Blackledge To Emcee THON NYC Hope Gala

The Hope Gala is an annual black-tie-optional dinner founded by the New York City Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association and supported by its Northern New Jersey Chapter. This year’s event will be held in Gotham Hall.

13 Candidates To Be Considered For Mayor By State College Borough Council

Penn State Wrestling’s Newest NCAA Champion Rings Are ICY

Staff Predictions: No. 9 Penn State vs. Indiana

Our staff expects the Nittany Lions to bounce back from an emotional loss last weekend with a victory over the Hoosiers.

Ally Schlegel: The Infectious, Pink-Headband-Wearing Soccer Star Who Wishes She Played Football

“She’s an absolute beast in the air, she scores goals, she’s a competitor but just the way she approaches life. She’s always smiling and again this is an intense environment and she’s able to take a deep breath and make sure you keep things in perspective.”

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend