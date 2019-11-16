Nate Sucese Becomes Penn State Hockey’s All-Time Leading Goal Scorer
Penn State hockey senior Nate Sucese became the program’s all-time leader in goals after putting the puck in the back of the net against Minnesota on Saturday night.
Sucese deflected a point shot by Evan Bell past Minnesota goalie Jared Moe midway through the second period of the Nittany Lions’ second contest against the Golden Gophers this weekend. His tip on the shot was a beauty — especially considering the fact that he managed to get a piece of the puck with just one hand.
The senior passed Andrew Sturtz, who registered 54 goals during his three seasons at Penn State, to become the program’s new top scorer. Sturtz left the Nittany Lions with a year of eligibility remaining to sign a professional contract with the Ottawa Senators’ organization after the 2017-18 season. He overtook Casey Bailey’s program record of 45 goals with an empty-netter against Mercyhurst on November 4, 2017.
In addition to his new record for goals, Sucese is 14 points away from breaking David Goodwin’s program mark of 128. The senior from Fairport, New York is one of six players in program history to cross the 100-point plateau along with Goodwin, Chase Berger, and Sturtz along with current teammates Denis Smirnov and Brandon Biro. He’s scored 118 points (55 goals, 63 assists) in 123 games played as a Nittany Lion, and he currently leads the Big Ten with 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) so far this season.
Penn State and Minnesota are currently tied at 3-3 with 6:54 to play in the second period of Saturday’s game. The Gophers took a 3-1 lead earlier in the second, but goals from Liam Folkes and Sucese have evened things up in the Twin Cities.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
No. 9 Penn State Bounces Back In 34-27 Victory Over Indiana
Penn State finally put the Hoosiers away in the fourth quarter with a solid offensive performance, while the defense made just enough stops to escape with a victory.
Penn State Finishes Off Indiana With Gorgeous Nine-Minute, 18-Play Drive
“Our offensive line was asking for the ball. As a quarterback, when your offensive line is asking to go for it on 4th and one, you know what you need to do.”
Send this to a friend
Comments