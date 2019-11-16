PSU news by
Nate Sucese Becomes Penn State Hockey’s All-Time Leading Goal Scorer

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
11/16/19 9:25 pm

Penn State hockey senior Nate Sucese became the program’s all-time leader in goals after putting the puck in the back of the net against Minnesota on Saturday night.

Sucese deflected a point shot by Evan Bell past Minnesota goalie Jared Moe midway through the second period of the Nittany Lions’ second contest against the Golden Gophers this weekend. His tip on the shot was a beauty — especially considering the fact that he managed to get a piece of the puck with just one hand.

The senior passed Andrew Sturtz, who registered 54 goals during his three seasons at Penn State, to become the program’s new top scorer. Sturtz left the Nittany Lions with a year of eligibility remaining to sign a professional contract with the Ottawa Senators’ organization after the 2017-18 season. He overtook Casey Bailey’s program record of 45 goals with an empty-netter against Mercyhurst on November 4, 2017.

In addition to his new record for goals, Sucese is 14 points away from breaking David Goodwin’s program mark of 128. The senior from Fairport, New York is one of six players in program history to cross the 100-point plateau along with Goodwin, Chase Berger, and Sturtz along with current teammates Denis Smirnov and Brandon Biro. He’s scored 118 points (55 goals, 63 assists) in 123 games played as a Nittany Lion, and he currently leads the Big Ten with 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) so far this season.

Penn State and Minnesota are currently tied at 3-3 with 6:54 to play in the second period of Saturday’s game. The Gophers took a 3-1 lead earlier in the second, but goals from Liam Folkes and Sucese have evened things up in the Twin Cities.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

