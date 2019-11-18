Penn State-Rutgers To Kick Off At 3:30 p.m. On November 30

No. 9 Penn State football’s final game of the season against Rutgers will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, Penn State Athletics announced on Twitter Monday morning.

Schedule update @PennStateFball’s Senior Day clash with Rutgers on 11/30 will kick off at 3:30 PM on @BigTenNetwork! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/xUCH7fUuN2 — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) November 18, 2019

Unlike the majority of Penn State’s games so far this season, the Nittany Lions’ clash against the Scarlet Knights will air on Big Ten Network. James Franklin’s program was last featured on the network when it took on Idaho to open the 2019 season, while its most recent games have been broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and Fox Sports.

The game will also honor Penn State’s senior class, which features program standouts such as Garrett Taylor, Antonio Shelton, and Jan Johnson, prior to kickoff.

The Nittany Lions’ match-up against the Scarlet Knights doubles as Educator Appreciation Day. Parents and teachers interested in receiving discounted tickets and can sign up here.

Parents and families are also invited to a special tailgate ahead of the match-up on November 30. As part of a special ticket package, guests are invited to an all-you-can-eat tailgate and open-skate event at Pegula Ice Arena prior to kickoff.

Before Penn State takes on Rutgers, it will head to Columbus this weekend for a highly anticipated showdown against No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, November 23. Kickoff against the Buckeyes is set for noon.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and interim social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Condom Balloons, Penn State Football: A Match Made In Heaven Penn State’s game against Indiana gave us one of the weirdest phenomena we didn’t know we needed in the student section.