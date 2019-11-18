State College Police Seeking Help Finding Stolen Orange Adirondack Chair

State College Police are asking the public for help in an investigation of a stolen Adirondack chair, which was reportedly taken from a residence in the 400 block of South Allen Street some time this weekend.

The chair is orange with gray primer showing through in some spots and was stolen some time between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, according to the report. The report also indicated the chair has sentimental value to the owner, as it was handmade as a Father’s Day gift.

Below is a picture of the chair, as provided by police.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is encouraged to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or with an anonymous tip online.

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

