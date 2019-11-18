State College Police Seeking Help Finding Stolen Orange Adirondack Chair
State College Police are asking the public for help in an investigation of a stolen Adirondack chair, which was reportedly taken from a residence in the 400 block of South Allen Street some time this weekend.
The chair is orange with gray primer showing through in some spots and was stolen some time between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, according to the report. The report also indicated the chair has sentimental value to the owner, as it was handmade as a Father’s Day gift.
Below is a picture of the chair, as provided by police.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is encouraged to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or with an anonymous tip online.
