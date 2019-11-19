Penn State, Ohio State Dining Services Compete In Cookie Kickoff Week
Penn State Dining and Ohio State Dining will square off to see which university has the better cookies in yet another clash between two Big Ten powerhouses — Cookie Kickoff Week.
Penn State Dining posted a picture featuring one of its famous West cookies, and has asked the public to like the post. Likewise, Ohio State Dining posted a similar photo to its Instagram of its own cookie celebrating the university’s 150th anniversary. The two are competing to see which photo receives more likes.
It’s Cookie Kickoff Week and we’re kicking off against @ohiostatedine to see who has the cookie that reigns supreme! We are so sure that our cookie will get the most likes, that we put our famous West Cookies from @pennstatebakery on the line. BUT, we need your help! If this post gets more likes than the @ohiostatedine Sesquicentennial Cookies, they’ll be sending some to campus for you to enjoy as you get ready for finals week! LIKE this post and SHARE with friends @pennstate! #CookieKickOff #psuvsosu #rivalryweek #pennstate #westcookies #chocolatechipcookies #pennstatedining #pennstatebakery #LIKEandSHARE
We’re taking on @pennstate a different way this year, just in time for the BIG10 game Join us and @pennstatedining for the Cookie Kick Off – whichever cookie photo receives the most likes wins, and the winning school will get a sweet surprise! Double tap and tag your friends #GoBucks #BuckeyeBites
The winning school will receive cookies from the loser in anticipation of this Saturday’s much-anticipated football matchup between the Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions. We’re all for objective journalism, but no sugar cookie with a 150 printed on it comes close to the warm gooeyness of a West cookie.
This isn’t the only friendly competition between Penn State and Ohio State this season. The schools are in the midst of the Tackle Hunger Challenge, in which they’re competing to generate more $5 contributions in support of its respective campus food pantry. That challenge ends at 11:59 p.m. this Saturday, November 23.
Penn State football will kick off against Ohio State in Columbus at 12 p.m. this Saturday.
