Penn State, Ohio State Dining Services Compete In Cookie Kickoff Week

Penn State Dining and Ohio State Dining will square off to see which university has the better cookies in yet another clash between two Big Ten powerhouses — Cookie Kickoff Week.

Penn State Dining posted a picture featuring one of its famous West cookies, and has asked the public to like the post. Likewise, Ohio State Dining posted a similar photo to its Instagram of its own cookie celebrating the university’s 150th anniversary. The two are competing to see which photo receives more likes.

The winning school will receive cookies from the loser in anticipation of this Saturday’s much-anticipated football matchup between the Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions. We’re all for objective journalism, but no sugar cookie with a 150 printed on it comes close to the warm gooeyness of a West cookie.

This isn’t the only friendly competition between Penn State and Ohio State this season. The schools are in the midst of the Tackle Hunger Challenge, in which they’re competing to generate more $5 contributions in support of its respective campus food pantry. That challenge ends at 11:59 p.m. this Saturday, November 23.

Penn State football will kick off against Ohio State in Columbus at 12 p.m. this Saturday.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Andy Mollenauer Andy is a writer for Onward State, a senior majoring in journalism, and a die-hard Wisconsin pro sports fan despite being from our nation's capital. His taste in music is absolute garbage, ranging from Bon Jovi to Slipknot to Avril Lavigne. If you want to talk sports or share memes and cute photos of French bulldogs, email him at [email protected]