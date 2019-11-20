Lady Lions Welcome Four New Recruits To Class Of 2020

The final member of Penn State women’s basketball head coach Carolyn Kieger’s first recruiting class signed her national letter of intent on Tuesday afternoon, finishing off a talented 2020 class.

Leilani Kapinus, Maddie Burke, Nan Garcia, and Kaci Donovan all signed their national letters of intent to play for the Lady Lions over the course of the past week.

“Words can’t express how excited I am right now,” Kieger said on Twitter Tuesday.

Kapinus, the latest signee and a five-star, 5’10” point guard hailing from Fitchburg, Wisconsin, is the centerpiece of this class. She’s ranked eighth in the nation at her position and 30th overall in the 2020 recruiting class, according to ESPN. Kapinus also received offers from Baylor, Michigan, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, and Wisconsin, among others.

“She’s one of the most explosive athletes out there,” Kieger said. “I still remember the moment that she walked in the gym in eighth grade and I said to myself, ‘I want to coach her.'”

Maddie Burke, who signed with the Lady Lions last week, is from Doylestown, Pennsylvania. The 6’0″ guard has a keen ability to shoot and score and is ranked 29th at her position in the 2020 recruiting class, according to ESPN.

Burke has earned All-State honors each year of high school and was named as an invitee for the 2018 USA Women’s U17 World Cup Team Trials.

Nan Garcia is a guard-forward from Jeffersonville, Indiana, and verbally committed to the program back in October. She certainly knows how to score, racking up 1,018 points for her high school squad ahead of her senior season.

Garcia tallied 19.9 points per game and 188 rebounds during her junior year at Jeffersonville High School, and will likely play a major role on the offensive depth chart for Kieger in the years to come.

Kaci Donovan, is a 6’1″ power-guard from Owego, New York. She committed to Penn State last January. She’s already amassed 1,456 points and 504 rebounds ahead of her senior year, and as a junior, Donovan led her team with a lethal 26-points per game.

