Lamar Stevens Reverse Dunk Lands At No. 9 On SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

Lamar Stevens made yet another appearance on ESPN’s flagship program after slamming down a crispy reverse dunk in Penn State men’s basketball’s 98-70 domination of Bucknell Tuesday night.

Stevens previously made SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays for an alley-oop that brought down the Bryce Jordan Center in the team’s opener against Maryland Eastern Shore. The play landed him at the No. 5 spot.

This play wasn’t even the best of Steven’s performance against Bucknell, as he led an impressive second-half performance from the Nittany Lions. Stevens ended the night with a team-high 27 points, three steals, and a block to power his team to a rout over the Bison.

Steven’s and the rest of Pat Chambers’ squad will attempt to extend their winning streak to five when they take on Yale on Saturday, November 23 at the BJC. Tip-off against the Bulldogs is set for 4 p.m.

About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a Sophmore in DUS from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

