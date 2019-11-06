PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Lamar Stevens’ Alley-Oop Lands At No. 5 On SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Jared Raggi
11/6/19 12:22 pm

Lamar Stevens checked in at No. 5 on Sportscenter’s Top 10 plays today for his monstrous alley-oop dunk from Jamai Wheeler last night in Penn State men’s basketball’s 84-46 victory over Maryland Eastern Shore.

Stevens and his teammates were utterly dominant in last night’s season opener. The senior chipped in 17 points and six boards, while Wheeler recorded four assists, four steals, and a block in the victory. Big man Mike Watkins logged a double-double thanks to his 12 points, 12 rebounds, and seven blocks.

This ESPN-worthy play should be the first of many accomplishments for the Nittany Lions forward. He’s placed a large emphasis on developing a “Mamba Mentality” whenever he’s on the court, and so far that approach has paid dividends for Pat Chambers’ squad.

Stevens and the rest of the Nittany Lions will return to action this Saturday when they take on Wagner at the Bryce Jordan Center at 4 p.m.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Jared Raggi

Jared is a freshman majoring in undecided because he doesn't know what he wants to do for the rest of his life at 18. He is from Roxbury, NJ and is an avid fan of the Yankees and Steelers. If you like mindless, witty content, feel free to follow him on Twitter @jraggi29.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Jared

Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week Nine Roundup

Mike Gesicki had the best game of his young NFL career, and Sean Lee looked like the superstar he once was in what was another great week for Nittany Lions in week nine of the NFL season.

Backcourt Versatility Will Be Key For Penn State Hoops

Assessing Yetur Gross-Matos’ Way-Too-Early Draft Stock

Penn State’s Tree-Climbing Course Helps Students Branch Out

Jim Savage gives students a new, higher perspective on campus and learning with his course on tree climbing.

Nittany MinitMart Re-Opens With Sale Of Beer And Wine

Purchasing alcoholic beverages just became a lot easier for those living on West College Ave.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend