Lamar Stevens’ Alley-Oop Lands At No. 5 On SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

Lamar Stevens checked in at No. 5 on Sportscenter’s Top 10 plays today for his monstrous alley-oop dunk from Jamai Wheeler last night in Penn State men’s basketball’s 84-46 victory over Maryland Eastern Shore.

Stevens and his teammates were utterly dominant in last night’s season opener. The senior chipped in 17 points and six boards, while Wheeler recorded four assists, four steals, and a block in the victory. Big man Mike Watkins logged a double-double thanks to his 12 points, 12 rebounds, and seven blocks.

This ESPN-worthy play should be the first of many accomplishments for the Nittany Lions forward. He’s placed a large emphasis on developing a “Mamba Mentality” whenever he’s on the court, and so far that approach has paid dividends for Pat Chambers’ squad.

Stevens and the rest of the Nittany Lions will return to action this Saturday when they take on Wagner at the Bryce Jordan Center at 4 p.m.

About the Author

Jared Raggi Jared is a freshman majoring in undecided because he doesn't know what he wants to do for the rest of his life at 18. He is from Roxbury, NJ and is an avid fan of the Yankees and Steelers. If you like mindless, witty content, feel free to follow him on Twitter @jraggi29.

