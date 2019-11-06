Lamar Stevens’ Alley-Oop Lands At No. 5 On SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays
Lamar Stevens checked in at No. 5 on Sportscenter’s Top 10 plays today for his monstrous alley-oop dunk from Jamai Wheeler last night in Penn State men’s basketball’s 84-46 victory over Maryland Eastern Shore.
Stevens and his teammates were utterly dominant in last night’s season opener. The senior chipped in 17 points and six boards, while Wheeler recorded four assists, four steals, and a block in the victory. Big man Mike Watkins logged a double-double thanks to his 12 points, 12 rebounds, and seven blocks.
This ESPN-worthy play should be the first of many accomplishments for the Nittany Lions forward. He’s placed a large emphasis on developing a “Mamba Mentality” whenever he’s on the court, and so far that approach has paid dividends for Pat Chambers’ squad.
Stevens and the rest of the Nittany Lions will return to action this Saturday when they take on Wagner at the Bryce Jordan Center at 4 p.m.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State’s Tree-Climbing Course Helps Students Branch Out
Jim Savage gives students a new, higher perspective on campus and learning with his course on tree climbing.
Nittany MinitMart Re-Opens With Sale Of Beer And Wine
Purchasing alcoholic beverages just became a lot easier for those living on West College Ave.
Send this to a friend
Comments