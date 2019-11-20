Noah Cain Will Be ‘Game-Time Decision’ For Ohio State Contest

Penn State football head coach James Franklin said that running back Noah Cain’s availability for Saturday’s clash between the Nittany Lions and No. 2 Ohio State will be a “game-time decision” on Wednesday.

The true freshman appeared to be a full participant at Penn State’s Wednesday practice.

“He looked good [in practice],” Franklin said. “Today was the most [work] he’s done probably in a couple weeks. He’ll be a game-time decision.”

Cain suffered a lower-body injury in Penn State’s 28-7 victory over Michigan State on October 26. The running back has dressed for each of the team’s last two outings against Minnesota and Indiana, but he didn’t play in either. He was a full participant in pregame warm-ups prior to the Nittany Lions’ win over Indiana, which was a sign of progress after he didn’t warm up at all prior to the Minnesota defeat.

When he’s been on the field, Cain has stood out as Penn State’s most consistent and, at times, most productive running back. He’s third on the team behind Journey Brown and Sean Clifford with 350 rushing yards on 68 carries. Despite missing the last two games, Cain’s still tied with Brown for the team lead in rushing touchdowns with six so far this year.

Brown has received the overwhelming majority of snaps in Cain’s absence, and he’s posted 100 yards or more in each of Penn State’s last two outings. The redshirt sophomore put up 124 yards and two scores on Minnesota before rushing for exactly 100 yards and a touchdown against Indiana. Devyn Ford has served as Brown’s primary back-up in Cain’s absence, and Ricky Slade has gotten just three touches (two receptions, one run) in the last two outings.

No. 8 Penn State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) will take on No. 2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) at noon Saturday at the Horseshoe in Columbus. The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX.

