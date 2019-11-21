THON Director Thursday: Meet THON 2020 Hospitality Director Ryan Humbert

Name: Ryan Humbert

Major: Chemical Engineering

Past THON Experience:

2017: Hospitality Committee Member

2018: Hospitality Captain (Beverages)

2019: Family Relations Captain (Family Programs Coordinator)

Name an interesting, weird, or quirky fact about yourself:

I once ate Thanksgiving dinner two days after getting my wisdom teeth taken out. Probably my biggest athletic accomplishment.

What made you want to apply for the Hospitality Director position for THON 2020?

THON has given me such a sense of purpose and drive that, before getting involved, I didn’t realize I possessed. Each year I have wanted to give my all to such an amazing cause, I wanted to apply to be on the Executive Committee to give back as much as I could to an organization that has given so much to me. Additionally, I have worked with so many inspiring leaders and interacted with so many amazing families over the past four years that have motivated me to put everything I can into this incredible organization.

What are your responsibilities as the Hospitality Director?

The Hospitality Committee is tasked with procuring all food and beverage donations for THON Weekend and all pre-THON events. My primary responsibility is to work with the Hospitality captains and committee members (who all deserve all the credit in the world) in order to ensure the success of the committee. It is our shared responsibility to procure donations, as well as help plan events, actively improve THON’s sustainability, and maintain relationships with our valued donors.

What do you want to implement in your position this year that’s unique and differs from years past?

This year, I have really been emphasizing creativity and thinking outside the box. For the past several years, HOS has served the same meals throughout THON Weekend. This year we are really focused on trying to find new, exciting, healthy, and sustainable options for dancers, families, and volunteers. We have also taken a critical look at the food waste numbers in order to minimize waste at all THON Events.

What makes the Hospitality Committee so cool, fun, and/or important?

The Hospitality Committee is cool because we get to see all different sides of THON. We work with families, dancers, and volunteers as well as local and corporate donors. We believe that food brings people together, the Hospitality Committee has the opportunity to put a smile on people’s faces by simply handing them food.

What are the overall goals you hope to reach with your committee for THON 2020?

I hope that Hospitality captains and committee members alike feel empowered and inspired in order to achieve their goals and have the best experience possible. THON has given me so much, and I hope that all 280 people on Hospitality walk away with a similar sense of purpose and belonging. HOS truly is a family and I hope to see our family continue to grow and form life-long connections.

Why do you THON?

Every year, the reason “Why I THON” has changed. Each year brings new experiences and new perspectives; however, the answer always boils down to one thing: the people involved. Whether it be the captains, the committee members, or the volunteers, everybody brings something unique and special to the table. The families I have met and the angels’ stories I have heard motivate me to THON for those who can’t. I THON for those who have come before me, and those who will come after me, so that one day we will dance in celebration of a cure.

What’s your favorite THON memory?

My freshman year I had the opportunity to dress up as Carl the Conqueror and hang out in the kid’s lounge for about a half hour. Seeing the joy and happiness that THON brings made that experience so worthwhile for me. Despite being soaked with sweat, I couldn’t help but smile for every picture, even though you couldn’t see my drenched face in the massive Carl mask.

Per Onward State tradition, if you could be any dinosaur, which one would you be and why?

Contrary to popular belief, Velociraptors were no bigger than a turkey. It’s kind of funny to think of a tiny dinosaur. Maybe once science advances enough, I could have one as a pet!

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Cassady Potts Cassady is a junior English and journalism major and Onward State's Student Life Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

Sean Clifford Received Death Threats After Penn State Football’s Game Against Minnesota “It’s kind of sad to see how some fans get. I was sick and tired of getting death threats and some pretty explicit and tough-to-read messages.”