Autopsy Results Released For Erie Teen Who Died In State College

An Erie teenager who was visiting State College in October died of chemical asphyxia due to nitrous oxide, Centre County Deputy Coroner Debra Smeal reported on Friday night.

John “Jack” Schoenig’s death has been ruled accidental, according to the coroner’s office.

Police and Centre LifeLink EMS responded to 522 W. College Ave on the night of October 19 for a report of a medical emergency. Upon arrival, they found the 17-year-old Schoenig, a senior at Cathedral Preparatory School in Erie, in cardiac arrest and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, police said.

The house was allegedly occupied by members of Chi Phi fraternity, according to Penn State, but is not the fraternity’s official house.

Chi Phi has been placed on interim suspension while State College police and the university’s Office of Student Conduct conduct investigations.

The status of the police investigation and whether any charges may be filed was not immediately clear on Friday night.

Police previously said Schoenig had no signs of trauma and several witnesses were present when he became unconscious

