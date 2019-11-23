Autopsy Results Released For Erie Teen Who Died In State College
An Erie teenager who was visiting State College in October died of chemical asphyxia due to nitrous oxide, Centre County Deputy Coroner Debra Smeal reported on Friday night.
John “Jack” Schoenig’s death has been ruled accidental, according to the coroner’s office.
Police and Centre LifeLink EMS responded to 522 W. College Ave on the night of October 19 for a report of a medical emergency. Upon arrival, they found the 17-year-old Schoenig, a senior at Cathedral Preparatory School in Erie, in cardiac arrest and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, police said.
The house was allegedly occupied by members of Chi Phi fraternity, according to Penn State, but is not the fraternity’s official house.
Chi Phi has been placed on interim suspension while State College police and the university’s Office of Student Conduct conduct investigations.
The status of the police investigation and whether any charges may be filed was not immediately clear on Friday night.
Police previously said Schoenig had no signs of trauma and several witnesses were present when he became unconscious
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Gameday Coverage: No. 8 Penn State vs. No. 2 Ohio State
It’s here. We’ve got you covered for Penn State’s most important game of the 2019 season.
James Franklin: KJ Hamler’s Availability A ‘Medical Gameday Decision’ For Ohio State Contest
Franklin told ESPN’s College GameDay that Hamler’s availability for Saturday’s big game against Ohio State will be a “medical gameday decision.”
Send this to a friend
Comments