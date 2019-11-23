PSU news by
Football

James Franklin: KJ Hamler’s Availability A ‘Medical Gameday Decision’ For Ohio State Contest

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
11/23/19 10:46 am

Penn State football head coach James Franklin said that KJ Hamler’s availability for Saturday’s game against No. 2 Ohio State will be a “medical gameday decision” during an interview on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Franklin also reiterated the fact that he’s hopeful about the speedy wideout’s availability after saying the same thing immediately after the Nittany Lions beat Indiana last weekend.

“We’re hopeful,” Franklin said. “It’ll be a medical gameday decision, but we’re hopeful we’ll have him.”

Hamler is Penn State’s runaway leader in receptions and receiving yards with 46 grabs for 791 yards, and he also leads the Nittany Lions in touchdowns with eight this season. He initially suffered an injury on a kick return late in the first quarter against Indiana, and he didn’t return to last week’s game after that.

In addition to Hamler, running back Noah Cain is also a game-time decision due to a lower-body injury. Cain initially got hurt against Michigan State and hasn’t played in either of Penn State’s last two games. The freshman did dress for both games, and he fully participated in pregame warmups prior to last weekend’s victory over Indiana.

FOX 43 in Harrisburg also reported that Penn State won’t have the services of starting center Michal Menet against the Buckeyes, but a Penn State spokesperson said that Menet traveled with the team to Columbus.

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor.

