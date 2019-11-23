Penn State, Ohio State Get Into Pregame Scuffle
With kickoff still an hour away, tensions are already high in Columbus.
Players from Penn State and Ohio State broke into a minor scuffle that involved mostly talking and minimal pushing and shoving during pregame warmups Saturday morning.
A couple players on each side, including one extremely pissed-off Buckeye, needed to be restrained by teammates and coaches before anything too consequential could happen.
Perhaps the most interesting part of the scuffle was how many Penn State players were shirtless in the 39-degree weather. It’s become a weekly occurrence before Penn State games, regardless the conditions, temperature, or setting.
Seriously, what is with these guys and dressing like they’re going to a pool party at The Retreat?
If the pregame drama is any indication, we are in for a street fight today, folks.
