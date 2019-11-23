PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Penn State, Ohio State Get Into Pregame Scuffle

By Anthony Colucci
11/23/19 11:14 am

With kickoff still an hour away, tensions are already high in Columbus.

Players from Penn State and Ohio State broke into a minor scuffle that involved mostly talking and minimal pushing and shoving during pregame warmups Saturday morning.

A couple players on each side, including one extremely pissed-off Buckeye, needed to be restrained by teammates and coaches before anything too consequential could happen.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the scuffle was how many Penn State players were shirtless in the 39-degree weather. It’s become a weekly occurrence before Penn State games, regardless the conditions, temperature, or setting.

Seriously, what is with these guys and dressing like they’re going to a pool party at The Retreat?

If the pregame drama is any indication, we are in for a street fight today, folks.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Penn State Wrestling Loses, America Wins

After five years in hiding, the anti-Penn State wrestling Twitter trolls came out of the woodworks in full force faster than you could say “The No. 1 team in the country just forfeited a wait on national TV.”

Short-Handed Penn State Wrestling Loses First Dual Since 2015 To Arizona State

Larry Johnson Auctioning Off Trophies From Famous 2002 Season

Gameday Coverage: No. 8 Penn State vs. No. 2 Ohio State

It’s here. We’ve got you covered for Penn State’s most important game of the 2019 season.

James Franklin: KJ Hamler’s Availability A ‘Medical Gameday Decision’ For Ohio State Contest

Franklin told ESPN’s College GameDay that Hamler’s availability for Saturday’s big game against Ohio State will be a “medical gameday decision.”

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend