Penn State Wrestling Loses, America Wins
For a decade, Cael Sanderson and his year-over-year All-American-loaded lineup have been a model of consistency, greatness, and hatred. His teams’ rare lapses of the two former have brought outpourings of the latter among wrestling fans. Following Penn Stat wrestling’s first dual loss in 1,771 days, Friday was no different.
The Twitter trolls had been in hiding for nearly five years before the Nittany Lions lost to Arizona State. But when they (finally) got the opportunity to celebrate a Sanderson loss, they came out of the woodworks in full force faster than you could say “The No. 1 team in the country just forfeited a wait on national TV.”
In addition to celebrating the end of Penn State’s legendary run, a popular criticism was of Sanderson’s controversial decision to forfeit at 184 lbs. While Penn State fans bemoaned how it cost the team the dual, many thought it was a “typical chicken shit move” by the ever tactical Sanderson.
What a coward Cael is. You are telling me that Penn State didn’t have a guy that could fill in? You are the number 1 team in the Nation and didn’t have a warm body? There was no garuntee @z_money_97 would have gotten the fall and terrible optics for the sport or wrestling.— Cale David Cornemann (@calecorn) November 23, 2019
However, while this loss was far from an ideal start to the weekend for Penn State Athletics, there are some believing it’s all part of a greater plan.
