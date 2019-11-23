PSU news by
Wrestling

Penn State Wrestling Loses, America Wins

By Anthony Colucci
11/23/19 10:04 am

For a decade, Cael Sanderson and his year-over-year All-American-loaded lineup have been a model of consistency, greatness, and hatred. His teams’ rare lapses of the two former have brought outpourings of the latter among wrestling fans. Following Penn Stat wrestling’s first dual loss in 1,771 days, Friday was no different.

The Twitter trolls had been in hiding for nearly five years before the Nittany Lions lost to Arizona State. But when they (finally) got the opportunity to celebrate a Sanderson loss, they came out of the woodworks in full force faster than you could say “The No. 1 team in the country just forfeited a wait on national TV.”

In addition to celebrating the end of Penn State’s legendary run, a popular criticism was of Sanderson’s controversial decision to forfeit at 184 lbs. While Penn State fans bemoaned how it cost the team the dual, many thought it was a “typical chicken shit move” by the ever tactical Sanderson.

However, while this loss was far from an ideal start to the weekend for Penn State Athletics, there are some believing it’s all part of a greater plan.

