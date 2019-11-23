Penn State Wrestling Loses, America Wins

For a decade, Cael Sanderson and his year-over-year All-American-loaded lineup have been a model of consistency, greatness, and hatred. His teams’ rare lapses of the two former have brought outpourings of the latter among wrestling fans. Following Penn Stat wrestling’s first dual loss in 1,771 days, Friday was no different.

The Twitter trolls had been in hiding for nearly five years before the Nittany Lions lost to Arizona State. But when they (finally) got the opportunity to celebrate a Sanderson loss, they came out of the woodworks in full force faster than you could say “The No. 1 team in the country just forfeited a wait on national TV.”

In addition to celebrating the end of Penn State’s legendary run, a popular criticism was of Sanderson’s controversial decision to forfeit at 184 lbs. While Penn State fans bemoaned how it cost the team the dual, many thought it was a “typical chicken shit move” by the ever tactical Sanderson.

Penn State wrestling took the L tonight and had their undefeated streak broken.



Gonna be a long weekend for those folks — Chuck The Napper (@ccstra54) November 23, 2019

Nice. Penn state lost in wrestling tonight. Maybe it’s iowas year again — jeremy (@JDGosse) November 23, 2019

Also, Penn State forfeits to ASU’s best guy. Poor sportsmanship in my opinion. Let them boys wrestle. — Nahshon Garrett (@nahshongarrett) November 23, 2019

Penn State Rolls Through Tempe Like a Dust Storm — Coach Wheels (@gxwheel152) November 23, 2019

Penn State wrestling goes down. I'll drink to that! — Scott (@ScottyAwesome) November 23, 2019

Down goes Penn State — Alcala (@TheJordanAlcala) November 23, 2019

Wow, these PSU fans are idiot crybabies… doesn't matter if a backup wrestled or not. Anyone that steps on the mat recruited by Cael is expected to win. Problem is they got embarrassed. https://t.co/hlepIQq61T — White Castle (@backpacker152) November 23, 2019

Another typical chicken shit move by Cael Sanderson. — Aaron Simpson (@aaronsimpson) November 23, 2019

What a coward Cael is. You are telling me that Penn State didn’t have a guy that could fill in? You are the number 1 team in the Nation and didn’t have a warm body? There was no garuntee @z_money_97 would have gotten the fall and terrible optics for the sport or wrestling. — Cale David Cornemann (@calecorn) November 23, 2019

Arizona State defeats Penn State 19-18.



60 dual win streak over — WeAreWrestlers (@WeAreWrestlers) November 23, 2019

However, while this loss was far from an ideal start to the weekend for Penn State Athletics, there are some believing it’s all part of a greater plan.

Penn State wrestling just died so that the football team could live tomorrow.



That’s what I’m going to say to convince myself. — Dan Hepner (@DanHep1) November 23, 2019

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author