Penn State-Ohio State Garners Highest FOX Ratings Of College Football Season

No. 8 Penn State football’s clash against No. 2 Ohio State checked in as FOX’s highest-rated college football game of the season, the network announced Sunday afternoon.

The Buckeyes’ 28-17 victory was watched by approximately 8.064 million viewers according to its metered market rating of 6.3, making it the most-watched game of the day by a landslide as well.

The Nittany Lions have made a habit of posting high TV ratings throughout the season. Their matchup against Minnesota two weeks ago was ABC’s most-watched noon kickoff in the past three seasons, while their White-Out showdown against Michigan was the most-watched game across eight networks back in October.

Penn State will return to Beaver Stadium on Saturday, November 30 to close out its regular season against Rutgers. The Nittany Lions will also celebrate their veteran players with their annual Senior Day festivities ahead of their 3:30 p.m. kickoff against the Scarlet Knights.

