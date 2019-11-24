PSU news by
Penn State-Ohio State Garners Highest FOX Ratings Of College Football Season

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
11/24/19 5:11 pm

No. 8 Penn State football’s clash against No. 2 Ohio State checked in as FOX’s highest-rated college football game of the season, the network announced Sunday afternoon.

The Buckeyes’ 28-17 victory was watched by approximately 8.064 million viewers according to its metered market rating of 6.3, making it the most-watched game of the day by a landslide as well.

The Nittany Lions have made a habit of posting high TV ratings throughout the season. Their matchup against Minnesota two weeks ago was ABC’s most-watched noon kickoff in the past three seasons, while their White-Out showdown against Michigan was the most-watched game across eight networks back in October.

Penn State will return to Beaver Stadium on Saturday, November 30 to close out its regular season against Rutgers. The Nittany Lions will also celebrate their veteran players with their annual Senior Day festivities ahead of their 3:30 p.m. kickoff against the Scarlet Knights.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and interim social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

