More Than $2 Million Generated From State College Airbnbs During 2019 Penn State Football Season
State College Airbnb hosts earned a total of approximately $2.2 million during Penn State home football weekends this year, Airbnb announced recently.
There were more than 10,000 guest arrivals throughout the season. Around 2,600 of them came during the weekend of the White Out and spend a total of $740,000 on accommodations. That number of visitors is up from the 2,100 guests at the 2018 White Out.
Other popular weekends include Homecoming against Purdue, which attracted 2,000 visitors and generated $453,000 and Pitt, which attracted 1,800 visitors and generated $451,000. Unsurprisingly, games against Idaho and Rutgers to start and end the season had the lowest totals for guests and sales.
Hosts in State College benefitted even further this year, as Airbnb now collects and remits local taxes on behalf of hosts in Centre County. Since June 1, Airbnb has collected over $1 billion in transient occupancy taxes on behalf of our community around the world.
