Two People Found Dead In State College Home

Two people were found dead in their home in State College Wednesday, according to a release from State College Police.

Police found an elderly male and an elderly female deceased inside their home on the 200-block of West Prospect Avenue after receiving reports from family members that they hadn’t been answering the door at around 1:43 p.m.

The Centre County Coroner, Alpha Fire Company, and Centre Life Link were all on the scene. no foul play or violence has been found during the initial stages of the investigation.

We’ll keep this story updated as more information becomes available.

