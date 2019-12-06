Penn Staters Celebrate James Franklin’s Contract Extension
Penn State football head coach James Franklin agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Happy Valley through 2025 on Friday afternoon. It’s very safe to say that Nittany Lion fans are excited to know that their head coach’s long-term future is secured in Happy Valley.
James Franklin himself responded with a statement that was also included in the university’s press release about the extension.
“It’s not often a coach gets an opportunity to move back to their home state and coach the team they grew up watching,” Franklin said. “It’s even more rare that it’s a school as rich in history and tradition as Penn State. It’s been an honor and privilege to be the head coach of the Penn State Football program for the last six years.”
As for the rest of the Penn State community, it’s safe to say Nittany Lion fans are pretty fired up about Friday’s developments.
Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Aeneas Hawkins’ response to the news couldn’t have been more fitting.
Yes, Jahan. Absolutely yes.
Athletic director Sandy Barbour’s Twitter mentions have been filled with folks asking for a James Franklin contract extension over the course of the past few weeks. We’re pretty sure those folks are fairly happy right now.
Penn State’s athletic director did offer a more serious response, though.
I'm ok with this, Franklin is a great recruiter, a solid family man, and the right guy for PSU. That said, can we please find someone better than Rahne?— PSU Josh – Anyone but tRUMP 2020 (@PSU_Josh) December 6, 2019
Not today, Aron. Not. To. Day.
Reports of Florida State’s interest in James Franklin surfaced prior to Thanksgiving, but it’s safe to say that the Seminoles will have to look elsewhere to replace Willie Taggart.
YESSIR COACH! Congrats on the extension. #WeAre— PSU News and Notes (@psufball107k) December 6, 2019
