Penn Staters Celebrate James Franklin’s Contract Extension

Penn State football head coach James Franklin agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Happy Valley through 2025 on Friday afternoon. It’s very safe to say that Nittany Lion fans are excited to know that their head coach’s long-term future is secured in Happy Valley.

James Franklin himself responded with a statement that was also included in the university’s press release about the extension.

“It’s not often a coach gets an opportunity to move back to their home state and coach the team they grew up watching,” Franklin said. “It’s even more rare that it’s a school as rich in history and tradition as Penn State. It’s been an honor and privilege to be the head coach of the Penn State Football program for the last six years.”

As for the rest of the Penn State community, it’s safe to say Nittany Lion fans are pretty fired up about Friday’s developments.

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Aeneas Hawkins’ response to the news couldn’t have been more fitting.

Yes, Jahan. Absolutely yes.

Athletic director Sandy Barbour’s Twitter mentions have been filled with folks asking for a James Franklin contract extension over the course of the past few weeks. We’re pretty sure those folks are fairly happy right now.

Excited for what’s ahead for @PennStateFball under @coachjfranklin ‘s leadership! I appreciate the support that our fans and our community provide for our students, coaches and staff everyday! TOGETHER the Penn State future is limitless … #WeAre https://t.co/ecoRw1CWFF — Sandy Barbour (@SandyB_PSUAD) December 6, 2019

Penn State’s athletic director did offer a more serious response, though.

He is the only person in the country who had the vision to get us back to being in conversations across the country for rankings on the field, in the classroom, recruiting & in the community



He is the only person in the country who can continue that process.@coachjfranklin https://t.co/3eSdJtRr7J — PJ Mullen (@psuPJ) December 6, 2019

I'm ok with this, Franklin is a great recruiter, a solid family man, and the right guy for PSU. That said, can we please find someone better than Rahne? — PSU Josh – Anyone but tRUMP 2020 (@PSU_Josh) December 6, 2019

Not today, Aron. Not. To. Day.

consuming 107k beers to celebrate james franklin — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) December 6, 2019

FSU got James Franklin paid too huh — T.K. Smith Jr. (@TK_Smith3) December 6, 2019

Matt Campbell, PJ Fleck and James Franklin outta send #FSU a gift basket or something for helping them all land these contract extensions. — Kenny Morales (@KennyMoralesTV) December 6, 2019

Reports of Florida State’s interest in James Franklin surfaced prior to Thanksgiving, but it’s safe to say that the Seminoles will have to look elsewhere to replace Willie Taggart.

James Franklin will lead Penn State to a championship. — Dave Pedron (@dpedron21) December 6, 2019

I was so worried James Franklin was gonna leave to see him get that extension is awesome #WeAre — Zach (@ZMill316) December 6, 2019

YESSIR COACH! Congrats on the extension. #WeAre — PSU News and Notes (@psufball107k) December 6, 2019

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]