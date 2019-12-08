Penn State Announces Official Cotton Bowl Travel Packages

Various travel packages are now available on Primesport for fans heading to Arlington, Texas to see No. 10 Penn State football take on No. 17 Memphis in the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic.

The Penn State Alumni Association, Nittany Lion Club, and Penn State Athletics collaborate each year to offer the packages, which provide everything from airfare and hotel reservations to official tickets to the game.

Here are the details on each of the available travel packages:

Three-Night Land & Air (Ritz-Carlton)

The most expensive packaged offered, this deal includes roundtrip airfare, game tickets, and a hotel reservation at the Ritz-Carlton Dallas from December 26 to December 29. This package also includes admission to Penn State’s official pregame tailgate, pregame prep rally, and commemorative Cotton Bowl souvenir. The three-night, land & air package will run you $2435 per person.

Three-Night Land & Air (Omni Fort Worth)

This package includes the same amenities as the three-night Ritz-Carlton package but includes a reservation at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel (or similar). You’ll still get all the premier transportation, activities, and tickets as the other offer. This deal costs a slightly more modest $2,355 per person.

Three-Night Land Only (Ritz-Carlton)

This deal includes similar offerings to the land & air Ritz-Carlton package…minus the air. It’ll still include admission to Penn State’s official pregame tailgate, roundtrip gameday transportation, tickets to the game and a stay at the Ritz-Carlton Dallas from December 26 to December 29. It’ll cost $1,145 per person.

Three-Night Land Only (Omni Fort Worth)

The cheapest package available, this will run you $1,055 per person. It includes a three-night stay at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel (or similar), roundtrip gameday transportation, admission to Penn State’s official pregame tailgate and pep rally, tickets to the game, and commemorative Cotton Bowl souvenir.

You can find more information about ticket reservations for Penn State’s trip to the Cotton Bowl here.

