Penn State Football Ranked No. 13 In AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State football came in at No. 13 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

The Nittany Lions remain to be ranked behind Wisconsin, as the Badgers took the No. 11 spot in this week’s poll. Utah is ranked one spot ahead of Penn State at No. 12 while Notre Dame is one behind at No. 14. No. 2 Ohio State, No. 16 Minnesota, No. 17 Michigan, and No. 19 Iowa are the other Big Ten teams ranked in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

The Nittany Lions finished their regular season with a 27-6 victory over Rutgers last Saturday. The victory capped off Penn State’s third 10-win regular season of the last four years.

James Franklin’s squad has now been ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for 56 consecutive weeks, which is the third-longest streak in program history. Penn State holds the fifth-longest active stretch of weeks in the AP Top 25 poll behind Alabama (195 consecutive weeks), Ohio State (130), Clemson (84), and Oklahoma (59). The team’s season-high ranking in the poll was No. 5 after beginning the season at No. 15.

Along with the AP Top 25 poll, Penn State was ranked at No. 12 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll. The Nittany Lions fell one spot from their No. 11 ranking in the poll last week.

No. 13 Penn State (10-2, 7-2) will now await its postseason destination and its College Football Playoff ranking. While the top four has already been released, the rest of the College Football Playoff top 25 will come out at roughly 3 p.m. Sunday.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]