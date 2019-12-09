Four-Star Tight End Theo Johnson Commits To Penn State

Penn State football earned its first commitment from a tight end in the 2020 recruiting cycle with Theo Johnson’s commitment on Monday afternoon.

Johnson made the announcement at his high school, and he broadcasted it on Instagram live.

JUST IN: Four-star tight end Theo Johnson has committed to @PennStateFball over Georgia, Michigan, and Iowa, among others. — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 9, 2019

The four-star tight end is the top-ranked recruit in his home province of Ontario, Canada. He’s also the third-best tight end in the entire recruiting class of 2020, according to 247Sports. He committed to Penn State over Michigan, Georgia, and Iowa, among others.

Johnson has been a bona fide superstar thus far at Holy Names High School in Windsor, Ontario. His 6’6″, 240-pound frame along with his speed make him nearly impossible for a defender to deal with. The Canadian is without a doubt one of the most high-profile commits that Penn State has added to the fold in this recruiting cycle.

Pat Freiermuth solidified himself as Penn State’s starting tight end while Nick Bowers and Zach Kuntz have earned some time, but Johnson could start to play significant snaps quickly once he arrives in Happy Valley. Freiermuth will be back in Happy Valley for his junior year, but Johnson still has a chance to make an immediate impact in the Nittany Lions’ two-tight end sets that they ran frequently in 2019.

You can check out Johnson’s best plays from his junior season of high school football here.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

