Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week 14 Roundup

Many Nittany Lions made huge impacts for their respective teams in week 14 of the NFL season. Players on both sides of the ball contributed in big ways, and a handful of them made pivotal plays in close, hard-fought victories.

Wide receivers Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin were frequent targets of their quarterbacks, while defensive standout Adrian Amos was excellent against the Washington Redskins’ offense.

Additionally, this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants marked the first time that running backs Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders faced each other. The longtime tandem for James Franklin’s program fought valiantly head to head, with both players making key contributions to their respective offenses.

Here’s a look at a handful of solid performances from former Nittany Lions during week 14 of the NFL season.

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

Allen Robinson’s stellar showing on Thursday night was crucial to the Chicago Bears’ success on offense in a victory over the visiting Dallas Cowboys.

Robinson recorded five receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns. His two trips to the end zone were both in the second quarter and helped the Bears wipe the goose egg off the scoreboard and build a lead after a slow start in the first quarter.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Unlike Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin didn’t find the end zone on Sunday, but the Buccaneers’ wideout still made a handful of catches, contributing his fair share in the offense’s impressive performance.

The Buccaneers out-dueled the Indianapolis Colts in a 38-35 victory, largely in part due to Godwin’s seven receptions for 91 yards. Godwin led all Buccaneers receivers in receptions and yards, making his presence felt in a narrow victory that all but wiped away the Colts’ playoff chances this season.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Saquon Barkley was productive against the host Eagles, frequently moving the chains in routine short-yardage situations, and even saving a Giants’ drive when he recovered an Eli Manning fumble in the red zone in the second quarter.

That heroic play was an important one, as the Giants finished the drive with points on a 34-yard field goal from Aldrick Rosas, extending their lead. Barkley finished the evening with 17 carries for 66 yards in the losing effort.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders was quietly impactful in his team’s victory against the Giants, recording 15 carries for 45 yards, and four receptions for 24 yards. Sanders even showed off prowess as a blocker, staving off a would-be sack of Carson Wentz, who completed a deep pass to tight end Zach Ertz.

Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers

Adrian Amos was perhaps the Packers’ best player in the team’s 20-15 victory over the Washington Redskins. The defensive back recorded seven total tackles, six of which were solo, one sack, one tackle-for-loss, two pass deflections, one quarterback hit, and one interception.

The interception was impeccably timed, as the Redskins’ offense was on Green Bay’s 41-yard line, making its way into field goal range with just seconds remaining in the first half.

Sean Lee, Dallas Cowboys

Sean Lee had a respectable performance in the Cowboys’ losing effort on Thursday night in Chicago. Lee recorded five total tackles, three of which were solo. While these numbers aren’t particularly striking, Lee certainly contributed nonetheless, continuing to be a consistent presence among the Dallas linebacker corps.

Sam Ficken, New York Jets

Sam Ficken was undoubtedly the difference-maker in the Jets’ last-second, 22-21 victory at home against the lowly Miami Dolphins.

Aside from a missed extra point in the second quarter, Ficken was stellar, contributing 10 total points including a 44-yard game-winning field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter. His other two field goals weren’t routine chip shots either, coming from 37 and 42 yards.

Sam Ficken and drilling game-winning field goals: a truly iconic duo pic.twitter.com/IiZDXCVjc9 — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 8, 2019

The journeyman, who has now been on six different NFL rosters, has been inconsistent this season with a field goal percentage of just 73.7%, but he’s making his case for the starting job with quality performances in back-to-back games.

Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers

Robbie Gould, a seasoned veteran best known for his days with the Chicago Bears, proved vital to his team’s success on Sunday, leading the 49ers to a close, last-minute 48-46 victory on enemy turf against the New Orleans Saints.

Now it’s Robbie Gould’s turn to hit a game-winner pic.twitter.com/ePysIV4b30 — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 8, 2019

Gould finished the game with 12 total points, going two-for-two on field goals and six-for-six on extra points. The former Nittany Lion capped off this terrific performance with the game-winning field goal from 30 yards deep as time expired in the fourth quarter.

