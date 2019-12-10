Penn State Hoops Takes The Shell Off No. 4 Maryland, Upsets Terps 76-69

Penn State men’s basketball (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) and No. 4 Maryland (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) locked horns with one another in the Bryce Jordan Center Tuesday night.

Both teams were ready to go right out of the gate, but it was the Nittany Lions who really came to play. They looked dominant right out of the gate and didn’t give up the lead they established early in the first half for the rest of the game.

How It Happened

The Bryce Jordan Center was rocking, and the Nittany Lions were feeling good all night. Mike Watkins won the tip and finished a lob from Jamari Wheeler that got the BJC as loud as the Line Dance at THON. Myles Dread buried a three-pointer, but the Terrapins were right behind the surging Nittany Lions the whole way through.

A hot start from Eric Ayala kept Maryland right there with Penn State, but the Nittany Lions were holding their own against the No. 4 ranked team in the country. Great defense and crafty offensive scheming kept Penn State in the game, thanks to dominant interior defense from Watkins and John Harrar and the quick hands of Dread.

The offense was popping as well, relentlessly attacking the rim while staying deadly from beyond the arc. Watkins even pulled up for a corner three, dead on the mark despite rattling off the rim. A putback layup from Jamari Wheeler further solidified Penn State’s infectious swagger, sending them into a media timeout the owners of an 18-10 lead with 11:39 left in the first half.

That trio of Dread, Stevens, and Watkins were getting things done on offense for the Nittany Lions as Penn State hung onto its ten-point lead with 2:26 to go in the first half. Combining for 25 of Penn State’s 35 points, these guys were doing it all for the team. A heat check heave from Dread couldn’t make it into the net, but that was the sophomore’s first miss of the evening as he lead the way with ten points.

The Terps were able to bring the game to within seven and were looking set to go on a run as the half trickled away. But a phenomenal defensive sequence from Penn State burned plenty of clock away despite giving up a bucket.

After a Stevens miss, the ball went out of bounds and the Nittany Lions were given a shot with 0.6 seconds on the clock. The inbounds went to Jones in the corner, who shot right away, nailing the buzzer beater and sending Penn State into the locker room the owners of a 40-30 lead.

All that energy was kept up by Penn State entering the second half. Watkins came out of the gate hot, scoring Penn State’s first two buckets off a strong take to the hoop and a thunderous two-handed jam off a superb dish from Stevens.

Maryland kept the pressure on, though, making sure that Penn State kept on its toes. A three from Aaron Wiggins made it a 44-39 Penn State lead, but a response from beyond the arc by Stevens and an alley-oop finish by Izaiah Brockington made it a ten-point game once more.

The Terrapins were quick to bring things back within reach, though, as great finishing from Maryland powered through the stout Penn State defense. A three from Stevens kept Maryland at bay, but a response soon after made it a 52-47 lead, bringing things back to within ten once again with 11:22 left in the game.

Another dagger from deep by the Terps made it a two-point game and Penn State was feeling the heat. A layup from Brockington couldn’t find net, but a steal from the sophomore and dunk from Watkins right after made up for it. Myreon Jones finished at the rim and more clutch defense helped repair that double-digit lead, with Penn State up 56-50 with 8:07 left.

Brockington was doing his part, pouching a pass and throwing down a tomahawk to make it 58-50.

Once again Maryland powered back. A few uninspiring offensive possessions by Penn State gave Maryland some time to stage another attempt at a comeback. But, once again, the Nittany Lions came right back with a series of explosive plays and defensive stops, including a shot-clock beating three at the buzzer to give Brockington yet another highlight reel play.

Stevens found himself in foul trouble in the closing minutes, racking up four fouls after having none in the first half. He was still able to make himself useful though, drilling a jumper that gave Penn State a 67-59 lead with 2:15 left in the game. Jones sunk two free throws to make it a very nice ten point lead once more with 1:34 left.

More incredible defense from Watkins down the stretch kept Maryland from getting anything to go despite constant fouls to give the Terrapins a shot. Penn State hung on for the win as the students stormed the court to celebrate the Nittany Lion’s biggest win of the year so far.

Takeaways

Turnovers were the story of the game for Maryland. Three steals from Brockington and two a piece for Jones and Dread contributed to a staggering 20 turnovers for the Terrapins.

Maryland found plenty of success on the glass, leading the rebounding battle for most of the game and finishing with 48 over Penn State’s 33. The Terps kept many a possession alive through their boards, but strong Penn State defense prevented Maryland from taking too much benefit from them.

It was quite a night for Mike Watkins on both ends of the court. His 15 points, 11 boards, and four blocks were all crucial to sealing Penn State’s win, along with his complete ownership of the low post.

What’s Next

Penn State will continue its four game homestand as it plays host to Alabama on December 14. Tip-off will be at 2 p.m. and you can catch the game on BTN.

