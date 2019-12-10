Penn State Police Investigating Shooting Threat From Social Media

Penn State Police is investigating a potential shooting threat that was included in a recent social media post referencing the university, the department said in an announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Although the credibility of the threat is in question, state and federal agencies are involved in the investigation. The first announcement came around noon, while an update about four hours later said the investigation is ongoing.

We continue to investigate this matter and follow up on pertinent leads. We remind students, employees and visitors to report suspicious activity by calling 911. You can also submit tips online: https://t.co/SCGGNcv0lj — Penn State University Police and Public Safety (@PennStatePolice) December 10, 2019

All students, employees, and visitors are reminded to report suspicious activity by calling 911 or submitting tips online.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

