Penn State Police Investigating Shooting Threat From Social Media

Ethan Kasales | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
12/10/19 3:50 pm

Penn State Police is investigating a potential shooting threat that was included in a recent social media post referencing the university, the department said in an announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Although the credibility of the threat is in question, state and federal agencies are involved in the investigation. The first announcement came around noon, while an update about four hours later said the investigation is ongoing.

All students, employees, and visitors are reminded to report suspicious activity by calling 911 or submitting tips online.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's managing editor

