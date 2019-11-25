Micah Parsons Named Finalist For 2019 Butkus Award
Penn State football star Micah Parsons has been named one of six finalists for the 2019 Butkus Award, which is annually awarded to college football’s top linebacker.
Parsons is a finalist for the prestigious award alongside Zach Baun (Wisconsin), Jordyn Brooks (Texas Tech), Isaiah Simmons (Clemson), Evan Weaver (California), and Logan Wilson (Wyoming). He now becomes the seventh Penn State linebacker to be named as a Butkus Award finalist, joining Lavar Arrington, Paul Posluszny, Shane Colan, Andre Collins, Brandon Short, and Dan Connor.
Parsons has been a true representation of why Penn State is known as Linebacker U, as he’s on pace to lead the team in tackles for the second year in a row. Through 11 games, Parsons has tallied 85 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass deflections.
Since committing to Penn State in 2017, Parsons has definitely delivered on the hype he generated as a recruit. He was named a freshman All-American despite only registering one official start, and the sophomore followed that up with an even better 2019 season as a full-time starter.
With one regular season game left against Rutgers, Parsons has an opportunity to pad his stats even more and separate himself from the other finalists. If he wins the Butkus Award, he’ll become only the third linebacker in Penn State history to do so.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
No. 8 Penn State Football’s Comeback Bid Falls Short In 28-17 Defeat To No. 2 Ohio State
Ohio State wrapped up the Big Ten East with its victory over No. 8 Penn State on Saturday.
Penn State Beats Ohio State In Tackle Hunger Giving Challenge
Penn State came out on top in at least one thing against Ohio State this weekend.
Send this to a friend
Comments