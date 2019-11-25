Micah Parsons Named Finalist For 2019 Butkus Award

Penn State football star Micah Parsons has been named one of six finalists for the 2019 Butkus Award, which is annually awarded to college football’s top linebacker.

F I N A L I S T. #LBU’s @Micah_Parsons11 is one of six 2019 Butkus Award Finalists. This award honors the nation’s top linebacker. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/endoBm7jH3 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 25, 2019

Parsons is a finalist for the prestigious award alongside Zach Baun (Wisconsin), Jordyn Brooks (Texas Tech), Isaiah Simmons (Clemson), Evan Weaver (California), and Logan Wilson (Wyoming). He now becomes the seventh Penn State linebacker to be named as a Butkus Award finalist, joining Lavar Arrington, Paul Posluszny, Shane Colan, Andre Collins, Brandon Short, and Dan Connor.

Parsons has been a true representation of why Penn State is known as Linebacker U, as he’s on pace to lead the team in tackles for the second year in a row. Through 11 games, Parsons has tallied 85 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass deflections.

Since committing to Penn State in 2017, Parsons has definitely delivered on the hype he generated as a recruit. He was named a freshman All-American despite only registering one official start, and the sophomore followed that up with an even better 2019 season as a full-time starter.

With one regular season game left against Rutgers, Parsons has an opportunity to pad his stats even more and separate himself from the other finalists. If he wins the Butkus Award, he’ll become only the third linebacker in Penn State history to do so.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Max Tolson Max is a junior majoring in print journalism. He hails from the small town of Millsboro, DE and loves to watch the Eagles and Penn State wrestling. Follow him on twitter @TolsonMax or send emails to [email protected] Go Birds!