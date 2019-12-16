Borough Council Appoints Ronald L. Filippelli Interim Mayor Of State College

Borough Council named Ronald L. Filippelli interim mayor of State College Monday with a 6-1 vote.

Filippelli will serve the remaining two years of outgoing mayor Don Hahn’s four-year term. Hahn effectively resigned from the position at 5 p.m. Monday after he was elected magisterial district judge last month.

Filippelli is a former Borough Council president who served in the position for almost a decade. He is also the founder of Penn State’s Filippelli Institute for e-Education and Outreach in the College of the Liberal Arts, and is a Penn State professor emeritus.

Councilman Dan Murphy was the only member of Council to vote against Filippelli’s appointment.

Council began the final stage of the mayoral selection process by nominating five of the 11 total candidates in random order. Council members nominated the following candidates, with several forgoing their opportunity to nominate:

Theresa Lafer: Ronald L. Filippelli

Janet Engeman: Thomas E. Daubert

Catherine Dauler: Pass

Jesse Barlow: Jim Leous

David Brown: Pass

Dan Murphy: Jason Browne

Evan Myers: Ezra Nanes

Council members then voted on each candidate in the order in which they were nominated. Filippelli immediately received the required simple majority vote and was named mayor.

Filippelli focused on his extensive local government experience in his candidacy presentation to Council earlier this month. He called a lack of affordable housing in State College one of the most pressing challenges the community currently faces, and expressed a need for more options for municipalities to raise revenue.

Filippelli will be sworn into office tomorrow at 12 p.m. in Council Chambers.

About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

