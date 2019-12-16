Borough Council Appoints Ronald L. Filippelli Interim Mayor Of State College
Borough Council named Ronald L. Filippelli interim mayor of State College Monday with a 6-1 vote.
Filippelli will serve the remaining two years of outgoing mayor Don Hahn’s four-year term. Hahn effectively resigned from the position at 5 p.m. Monday after he was elected magisterial district judge last month.
Filippelli is a former Borough Council president who served in the position for almost a decade. He is also the founder of Penn State’s Filippelli Institute for e-Education and Outreach in the College of the Liberal Arts, and is a Penn State professor emeritus.
Councilman Dan Murphy was the only member of Council to vote against Filippelli’s appointment.
Council began the final stage of the mayoral selection process by nominating five of the 11 total candidates in random order. Council members nominated the following candidates, with several forgoing their opportunity to nominate:
- Theresa Lafer: Ronald L. Filippelli
- Janet Engeman: Thomas E. Daubert
- Catherine Dauler: Pass
- Jesse Barlow: Jim Leous
- David Brown: Pass
- Dan Murphy: Jason Browne
- Evan Myers: Ezra Nanes
Council members then voted on each candidate in the order in which they were nominated. Filippelli immediately received the required simple majority vote and was named mayor.
Filippelli focused on his extensive local government experience in his candidacy presentation to Council earlier this month. He called a lack of affordable housing in State College one of the most pressing challenges the community currently faces, and expressed a need for more options for municipalities to raise revenue.
Filippelli will be sworn into office tomorrow at 12 p.m. in Council Chambers.
