Micah Parsons Named ESPN, Associated Press All-American
The honors just keep rolling in for Penn State football linebacker Micah Parsons.
Parsons was named an ESPN and Associated Press All-American Monday afternoon following yet another dominant season with Penn State’s defense.
The sophomore linebacker totaled 95 tackles — 45 solo, 50 assisted — and 11 tackles-for-loss in his second campaign with the Nittany Lions. His outstanding play on the field has led to numerous honors, most notably being named Big Ten Linebacker Of The Year.
Parsons also notched three sacks, three quarterback hits, and 12 quarterback hurries.
On top of that, Parsons was named a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus, selected to the first-team All-Big Ten team, named a Walter Camp Football All-American, and a Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated first-team All-American.
Parsons has taken a huge step forward from his already impressive freshman season and become an objectively elite player in his sophomore campaign. Next season, he’ll attempt to take an even bigger step forward in his third season with the Nittany Lions.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Borough Council To Appoint Interim Mayor At Monday Meeting
Council will officially appoint one of eleven candidates to replace outgoing State College Mayor Don Hahn Monday evening.
Penn State Hoops Ranked No. 23 In AP Top 25 Poll
After a few weeks of receiving votes, the Nittany Lions have finally broken into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 1996.
Donald Trump Continues Penn State Shoutout Tradition With ‘Nittley, Nittany Lions’ Mention At Hershey Rally
Send this to a friend
Comments