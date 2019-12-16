Micah Parsons Named ESPN, Associated Press All-American

The honors just keep rolling in for Penn State football linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons was named an ESPN and Associated Press All-American Monday afternoon following yet another dominant season with Penn State’s defense.

You can add two more All-America team honors to the resumé of LB @Micah_Parsons11:

ESPN All-American

AP All-American#WeAre pic.twitter.com/3Q7VjcZA3U — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 16, 2019

The sophomore linebacker totaled 95 tackles — 45 solo, 50 assisted — and 11 tackles-for-loss in his second campaign with the Nittany Lions. His outstanding play on the field has led to numerous honors, most notably being named Big Ten Linebacker Of The Year.

Parsons also notched three sacks, three quarterback hits, and 12 quarterback hurries.

On top of that, Parsons was named a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus, selected to the first-team All-Big Ten team, named a Walter Camp Football All-American, and a Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated first-team All-American.

Parsons has taken a huge step forward from his already impressive freshman season and become an objectively elite player in his sophomore campaign. Next season, he’ll attempt to take an even bigger step forward in his third season with the Nittany Lions.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri

