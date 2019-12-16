Otto’s Holiday Tree Benefits Local Charity

Decorate & Donate: Otto’s Enters 7th Year of Holiday Tree Giving

Following the success of previous years, Otto’s Pub and Brewery is holding its 7th Annual Holiday Tree Fundraiser, with all proceeds going to Centre Volunteers in Medicine. CVIM is a local non-profit that helps the medically underserved in our region by providing free medical care, consultations, or help with navigating medical resources.

The giant tree in Otto’s lobby was donated by JB Tree Farm in Alexandria, PA, and stands almost eighteen feet tall. On this day, the red ribbons decorating the tree are sprinkled among its branches, but Otto’s hopes the tree will be entirely covered in ribbons by the end of December. Ribbon was donated by Woodring’s, with additional support for printing and advertising by the UPS Store.

“It’s an impressive way to watch the community’s support build throughout the fundraiser,” said one Otto’s customer. “They start out with just a few ribbons, and every time I’m here there are even more!”

Otto’s began its Holiday Tree Fundraiser in 2013 by raising money for local veteran Adam Hartswick. Other local recipients have been the PA Pink Zone, Dyslexia Reading Center, Centre County Youth Service Bureau, Centre County Veterans Assistance Fund, and Centre LifeLink. Otto’s chooses a different local recipient every year, with the goal to keep all money raised within Centre County.

Those who wish to help decorate and donate can visit Otto’s Pub and Brewery at 2235 N. Atherton Street in State College, and purchase ribbons for $5.00. If you’re outside the area, you can also donate online at shop.ottospubandbrewery.com and purchase ribbons that they’ll hang for you.

