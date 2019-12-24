Justin Bieber To Perform At Bryce Jordan Center August 6
Santa Claus came a few hours early on Tuesday when Justin Bieber announced in a YouTube video that he will release a new album and go on tour in 2020. As part of the tour, Bieber will make a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday, August 6.
No information about ticket sales or student deals was immediately available, as the venue didn’t make any official announcements.
Although this is Bieber’s fifth tour, this show will mark Bieber’s first visit to State College. Bieber is the first big act booked for next year by the Bryce Jordan Center, which has succeeded in bringing in top talent like the Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake, Travis Scott, and Elton John to campus as of late.
And while it links up with performances in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the choice for Bieber’s tour to pass through State College over the summer and not during the school year is certainly an interesting one. The most recent big-name act to pass through State College over the summer was Blake Shelton at the 2017 Happy Valley Jam, but that show certainly appealed to the local Central Pennsylvania community much more than Bieber seems to do so.
As part of his announcement, Bieber said he will release a docu-series and new single, titled “Yummy,” on January 3. The new album will be his first since 2015 — although he’s had a handful of collaborations and singles in the interim.
We’ll update this post as more information as it becomes available.
