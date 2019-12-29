PSU news by
Songs for a Friend: A Celebration to Benefit Our Brother, Mark Ross

By Sponsored Content
12/29/19 8:00 am

The State Theatre proudly welcomes ​Songs For A Friend; A benefit concert for Mark Ross.

Join a host of State College musicians and friends as we gather to celebrate Mark Ross with a night of down-home blues, rock and roots music. All proceeds from the show will go to help Mark, Cindy, Ana, and Mack as Mark undergoes treatment for a rare and aggressive cancer.

Be sure to join us at The State Theatre on Saturday, January 18th to enjoy the show and benefit a great cause! We hope to see you on the 18th.

Learn More and Reserve Tickets Here

What:​ Mark Ross
When:​ Saturday, January 18th @ 7pm
Pricing:​ ​$20 ($17.50 + $2.50 fee)
Where:​ The State Theatre 130 W College Ave, State College, PA 16801

