Ottawa Senators Trade Former Penn State Hockey Star Andrew Sturtz To Montreal Canadiens

Penn State hockey alumnus Andrew Sturtz was traded by the Ottawa Senators to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday evening. Sturtz will report to the Laval Rocket — Montreal’s American Hockey League affiliate.

Sturtz was packaged with a fifth-round draft pick in the 2021 NHL Draft in exchange for Mike Reilly, a defenseman who has 174 games of NHL experience under his belt over the past five seasons.

The Senators didn’t promote Sturtz to its NHL roster after signing him as an undrafted free agent following his dazzling career in Hockey Valley. Instead, the goal-scoring wing spent the past two-plus seasons with the AHL’s Belleville Senators. He scored four goals and added seven assists in 35 appearances for the B-Sens, and he also registered a goal and an assist in four games with the East Coast Hockey League’s Brampton Beast.

Sturtz became Penn State’s all-time leading goal scorer with an empty-net goal against Mercyhurst in December 2017. He finished his collegiate career with 54 goals and 50 assists in 111 appearances for Guy Gadowsky’s program, and Nate Sucese recently unseated the Buffalo, New York product as Penn State hockey’s goal-scoring king.

The forward is best remembered for his key role in helping Penn State win its first Big Ten title as a sophomore while aiding the team to consecutive NCAA tournament bids in 2017 and 2018. Sturtz scored 22 goals in the 2016-17 season — a total that’s only been topped by Alex Limoges’ 23-goal output last season — and he led the team with 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games during his final year as a Nittany Lion in 2017-18.

