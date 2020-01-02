Penn State Wrestling True Freshman Carter Starocci Wins Southern Scuffle

While wearing Mark Hall’s singlet, Penn State wrestling true freshman Carter Starocci was a spinning image of his teammate and counterpart of 174 lbs. at the Southern Scuffle. Starocci replicated one of Hall’s most impressive feats by winning the country’s premier in-season tournament as an unattached wrestler Thursday.

Starocci, a graduate of Erie’s Cathedral Prep, entered the tournament seeded sixth, but boat-raced his way through the field en route to a title. He was 6-0 with a pin, technical fall, and two major decisions. His only non-bonus point wins came in the semifinals and finals and with comfortable leads of 9-2 and 11-6 against VMI’s Neal Richards and Pitt’s Gregg Harvey.

Carter Starocci stole all his teammates singlets tho pic.twitter.com/jrcJjUWiQK — Willie Saylor (@MatScoutWillie) January 2, 2020

The strong showing was reminiscent of a similar run Hall went on at the 2017 Southern Scuffle while wrestling unattached during an apparent redshirt year. Of course, later that January, he would burn his redshirt before winning an NCAA title as a true freshman. With Hall’s strong hold on their shared 174-lb. weight class, Starocci doesn’t seem primed to follow further in his footsteps this season, but this week certainly bodes well for the future of Penn State wrestling and one of its next stars.

Also wrestling in the Scuffle this week, which Penn State didn’t attend as a team for the first time since 2017, were fellow true freshmen Michael Beard and Joe Lee.

Beard placed fourth at 197 lbs. while going 3-2 with two major decisions. He faced four different ranked wrestlers and posted wins over No. 4 Nick Reenan of NC State and No. 6 Dakota Geer of Oklahoma State. Lee was 5-2 with two technical falls and a pin en route to a fifth place finish at 165 lbs.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Eric Barron Reported As Former Finalist For University Of Colorado President In 2019 Search Penn State president Eric Barron was one of 30 candidates being considered for the same position at the University of Colorado last year, according to reports from The Colorado Independent.