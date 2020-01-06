Burglaries Reported At Three On-Campus Buildings

A string of burglaries in unlocked, on-campus offices at Penn State allegedly occurred between December 2 and December 3, according to Timely Warning released by the university Monday.

The incidents allegedly occurred at Millennium Science Building, Davey Lab, and the Food Science Building — all of which are located in the center of campus. The report claims an unknown individual entered offices in the buildings and removed personal items.

As always, anyone with information relating to these incidents is welcome to contact Penn State Police. They can be reached at (814) 863-1111.

In response to the reported burglaries, Penn State issued the following reminders to reduce vulnerability to similar incidents:

Do not loan out your key or ID to anyone.

If you lose your key or ID, report it immediately so locks can be changed and your lost Id can be suspended and a new one issued.

Never leave notes on your door indicating you are out for the night or out of town for the weekend.

About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a Sophmore in DUS from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]