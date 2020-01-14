2020 Summer Founders Program Applications Now Open

Applications for the 2020 Summer Founders Program are now open. The program aims to provide select Penn State entrepreneurial teams with $15,000 for their startup, social good, or nonprofit ideas.

The Summer Founders Program advances a startup team’s ideas and supplies funding, one-on-one mentoring, and access to experienced professionals, and subject-matter experts. Participating teams also receive access to server credits, SolidWorks, and a POWr subscription.

“Our expanding Innovation Hub network enables us to connect participating teams with individuals who have specific areas of expertise from across the state,” Associate Vice President James Delattre said in a release. “The opportunities to learn and gain insights from experienced professionals and entrepreneurs is invaluable to teams during the startup phase. Many successful startups have graduated from Summer Founders, including Phopholutions, Project Vive, and Moichor.”

The Summer Founders Program is open to all Penn State undergraduate and graduate students. Participating teams must include at least one Penn State or World Campus student working on a United States-based business. Teams are expected to work full-time on their startup, attend weekly dinners, and meet regularly with advisors throughout the program.

Applications close at midnight on Sunday, February 16, while finalist interviews will be conducted on February 27 and 28. The Summer Founders Program will run from May 20 to August 12.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a sophomore majoring in English. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She loves Broadway musicals, volleyball, and Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__.

