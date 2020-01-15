How To Change Your Major

It turns out the most daunting and potentially life-altering tasks are sometimes the easiest to actually do. Whether you are submitting an intent to graduate, or completely changing your major, all you actually need to do is click a couple buttons on LionPATH. Although changing majors most likely require months of mental preparation, actually doing it is very easy.

If you want to read the boring explanation with big words in the University’s Academic Administrative Policies and Procedures Manual, you can, but that page looks scary and confusing.

Before you actually change your major, make sure to talk to your academic adviser to ensure you are heading in the right direction in terms of coursework. Once you’re ready to pull the trigger, simply log into LionPATH, head over to the “Degree Planning and Progress” tab, click update academics, click change, select your brand new major from the drop down box, then finally click confirm.

From there you will either be approved, conditionally approved, require dean’s review, or (God forbid) denied by the new program. From the same page on LionPATH, you can also add any desired minors or certificates to compliment the new major of yours. If you’re looking to add a new minor, check out our upperclassmen staff’s picks for minors they wish they had started before it was too late.

Surprisingly, that’s it! Whether you’re a freshman with a change of heart, a sophomore finally waving goodbye to DUS, or a junior experiencing a quarter-life crisis, changing majors in the eyes of the university is incredibly easy.

