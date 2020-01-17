PSU news by
Midnight Clear In Effect For Friday, Saturday, & Sunday Nights

Steve Connelly | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
1/17/20 5:09 pm

Penn State Transportation Services has issued a “Midnight Clear” between midnight and 7 a.m. every night this weekend, beginning tonight and ending Monday morning.

As part of the midnight clear, parking will be prohibited between midnight and 7 a.m. tonight, Saturday night, and Sunday night at all faculty/staff surface parking lots on campus, including Innovation Park. Additionally, all four campus parking decks (East, Eisenhower, HUB, Nittany) have already been closed for the weekend.

The “Midnight Clear” restrictions don’t apply to on-campus student permit parking in Blue 22, Blue 42, Blue 81, Blue 82, Blue 83, Brown 11, and Purple 43. Vehicles parked on the roof of the Nittany Deck should be moved to a lower level to allow for plowing. Normal parking regulations will resume on Monday.

AccuWeather is forecasting snow to begin falling early Saturday morning and continuing until the early evening with accumulation ranging from 1 to 3 inches.

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

