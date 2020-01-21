Applications Open For Movin’ On Battle Of The Bands

While it may be hard to imagine in your post-Sylly Week hangover, you’ll find a way to get through the days of slipping down ice on Shortlidge Road and wearing millions of layers.

Movin’ On is a great way to look forward to brighter, warmer times. The organization recently opened applications for its Battle of the Bands competition, where groups compete for a spot in the opening lineup for the end-of-year festival.

At least one band member must be a current Penn State undergraduate or graduate student from any campus to be eligible for competition. Bands must submit the application — which asks questions like who their musical influences are, what makes the band unique — as well as their original music samplings and any media items.

Eight bands will be selected from the applicants to perform at Battle of the Bands and then be scored by a panel based off their originality, musicianship, audience participation, stage presence, and overall performance.

Last year’s winner, The Idea, opened for Bryce Vine, SNAKEHIPS, A$AP Ferg, and Grouplove.

Applications close at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29 at and can be accessed here.

About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]